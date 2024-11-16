Menu Explore
Classics to conservation, kids embrace diverse read at book festival

ByGodhooli Sharma, Lucknow
Nov 16, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The Gomti Book Festival features popular children's books, culture, and environment themes, attracting families and promoting reading among kids.

Apart from the popular story books and children’s fiction and non-fiction books including the Diary of a Wimpy kid, and The Diary of a young Girl, several books promoting culture, traditions and love for environment are among the major hits in the ongoing Gomti Book Festival.

Children at the Gomti book festival. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Children at the Gomti book festival. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Several children accompanied by their parents could be seen strolling on the Gomti riverfront while looking for some interesting books. While some toddlers could be seen getting fascinated having a look at the visuals and illustration in books, the elder kids were finding suitable reads including encyclopaedias and books like Diary of the Wimpy Kid.

Teenagers were busy searching for fiction meant for teens and books on great personalities while the youth can be seen searching for books related to competitive examination preparation along with self-help books.

Kuldeep, a representative at a stall set by the National Book Trust said that books on culture, short stories and environment conservation are among the most popular ones among kids. “Some of our titles like – Pahado ka Jhagda, Dabbuji, Gullak and Bapu are liked by both children and parents,” said Kuldeep.

Tulika Singh, owner of Ashwatha Tree publishing house said that the books on famous personalities like Lalleshwari, Trailanga Swami, Pingalwada Bhagat Puran Singh and scriptures like Hanuman Chalisa and Bhagwat Geeta illustrated for children are available at the stall. “Several parents bought books on mythology and culture from our stall for their kids,” said Singh.

Maitreyi (6) seemed much interested in a book on environment conservation and pointed it to her mother Sangeeta Verma (45). “I liked the graphics and illustrations and when I read a few lines in the book, it reminded me of my trip to the mountains, so I ended up buying it. My mother also bought a comic book Dhabbuji as she thought it would be interesting for me to read,” said Maitreyi.

