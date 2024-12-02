CLAT: Over 2K aspirants take exam at 5 centres in Lko

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was held on Sunday for aspiring law students across the country. In Lucknow, the CLAT UG Test was conducted at 5 test centres and 2,519 candidates took the exam. (Pic for representation)

Organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), the exam saw a massive turnout nationally with approximately 80,000 candidates competing for admission to 25 prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) in India.

Talking about the difficulty level of the exam, Yogya Pratap Singh, an aspirant said, “Another blow of uncertainty. The UG paper this year was not very predictable in terms of pattern and saw a shift in the pattern again, as seen in the previous year as well.”

“Although the sample questions had some familiarity with the official question paper, trusting the sample questions is a privilege not available to CLAT aspirants, especially for the UG entrance. The reading comprehension section was evidently easy, but the critical reasoning and GK sections posed a little challenge to the aspirants. The quantitative techniques section was doable but lengthy in terms of calculations,” said Yogya Pratap Singh.

“The paper was along the same lines as the last CLAT and there was the addition of a single passage of Analytical Reasoning this time. Overall the paper was easy to moderate with a few tricky questions. And most of the sections had questions that were all based on reading and less on external knowledge of subjects,” said Aditya Veer Singh, another aspirant.

“This is the 2nd consecutive time that CLAT has surprised us with its easy paper, the cutoff would of course be high (specifically for general category) and the game now is of accuracy,” Shaswat Singh, an aspirant said.

Nitin Rakesh, director of Law Prep Tutorial, described the exam as easy in level. He said, “The English section, featuring comprehension and analysis questions, was easy as anticipated. The Current Affairs and General Knowledge, sections were slightly above average, requiring knowledge of current events and legal updates. Logical Reasoning was balanced, focusing on pattern recognition and critical thinking.”