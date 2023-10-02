News / Cities / Lucknow News / Cleanliness drive organised on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

Cleanliness drive organised on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 02, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Also present were mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mahendra Singh, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and municipal chief Inderjit Singh.

A cleanliness drive was organised in the city on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) fortnight, a ‘shramdan’ was launched by finance minister Suresh Khanna at Balu Adda.
As part of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' (cleanliness is service) fortnight, a 'shramdan' was launched by finance minister Suresh Khanna at Balu Adda.





The mayor administered a pledge to those present to make the city clean and beautiful.

Khanna appealed to the residents to contribute to making the cleanliness drive successful.

Also, a tree plantation initiative was taken up. During the Swachhajali programme organized at Balu Adda, children with hearing and speech impairment shared their thoughts on the subject through painting.

