Cleanliness drive to mark end of ex-PM Atal’s birth centenary celebrations in UP

On the occasion of the culmination of the birth centenary celebrations of former PM Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-1918), the UP government will pay him tribute by organising a statewide cleanliness campaign and cultural functions. Former PM Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (HT file)

A special and extensive cleanliness campaign will be conducted across the state on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25 to convey a message to realise the late PM’s vision of a clean, strong and self-reliant India.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stated on several platforms that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a great statesman but also a symbol of good governance, nation-building and social consciousness.

In this context, the cleanliness campaign will serve as a true tribute to his ideals and values. The responsibility of this campaign has been entrusted to local urban bodies and the panchayati raj department.

Local urban bodies will implement the campaign in all urban areas in a systematic and effective manner, while the panchayati raj department will lead the initiative in rural areas, ensuring that the message of cleanliness reaches every village.

Under the campaign, special cleanliness activities will be carried out at public places, roads, markets, government buildings, educational institutions and gram panchayat premises. Active participation of public representatives, officers, employees, voluntary organisations, youth and common citizens will be ensured.

The primary objective of the programme is to strengthen collective commitment towards cleanliness. As part of the Atal Jayanti Centenary Culmination Programme, various activities will be organised at both district and state levels.

At the district level, competitions such as essay writing, speech, painting and poetry recitation are being organised between December 18 and December 22. At the state level, the main programme will be organised on December 25 at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

The state culture department has planned a grand cultural programme on December 25 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lucknow. On the occasion, winners of the poetry recitation competition organised in Lucknow will present their compositions.