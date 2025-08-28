Cleric calls for interfaith harmony in Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations

Issuing guidelines for Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar, Imam of Eidgah and chairman of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, has called upon people of all faith to participate in programmes marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. (File)

“We invite people of all faith to take part in peaceful programmes, gatherings and processions during this month marking the completion of 1500 years of the birth of Prophet Muhammad,” Farangi Mahali said on Thursday.

He asked people to carry banners and flags in wrapped form and open them only after joining the procession, avoid raising slogans that could hurt religious sentiments, and discourage the youth from performing motorcycle stunts on the roads.

“Since the procession will take place on a Friday, punctuality is essential so that namaz can be offered on time. At Jaane Masjid Idgah, the first namaz will be held at 12:45 pm and the second at 2:40 pm. Offer special prayers for the safety, peace and progress of the country,” he said.

The celebrations will start on September 1 with food packet distribution, while Environment Day will be celebrated on September 2. Saplings will also be planted in a tribute to the Prophet’s love for nature. On September 3, Social Media Day will be celebrated. On September 4, a programme will be organised to ponder over the life, morals and message of the Prophet while on September 5, processions will be taken out.