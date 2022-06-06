Climate change having adverse impact on agriculture: Minister

Developed nations are following India when it comes to renewable energy, said Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh while addressing the ‘Conference of panchayats-2022’ at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Sunday.

He said that at present climate change is having adverse impact on agriculture. “Not just production but quality of crop is being affected too. In fact climate change is making an impact across the globe,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, while addressing the programme, said that although man has made progress, for that progress the nature was disturbed. We should take a pledge to conserve environment and one strong step could be planting saplings, he said.

State’s forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena said that in the past 5 years, 100 crore saplings were planted and now the aim is to plant 175 crore saplings in the next five years.