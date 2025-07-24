Clogged drains, battered roads, garbage draw Lko civic admn ire

The district administration has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to take immediate corrective measures amid growing public anger over water-logging, choked drains, slow road repairs and unattended garbage in the state capital. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chairing a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob instructed officials to intensify sewer and drain-cleaning operations with increased manpower and machinery and to expedite all under-construction work across the city.

She directed Jal Nigam officials to keep all pumping stations operational and ensure regular cleaning of chambers to prevent flooding. Civic officials were told to finish all pending road and drainage works within the deadline and to personally inspect project sites.

The divisional commissioner took strong note of irregular road sweeping and garbage collection. She instructed that road cleaning must be done daily between 5 am and 9 am and warned that any negligence in this task would invite strict action.

She also directed that door-to-door garbage collection be prioritised, market areas be cleaned thoroughly on weekly closure days, and no visible backlog of waste be left on city roads. If any agency fails to meet manpower or equipment norms, penalties will be imposed.

Officials informed her that around 2,000 metric tons of garbage is collected in Lucknow every day, and the Shivri processing plant, with a capacity of 2,100 metric tons, is disposing of the waste efficiently. Legacy waste is also being cleared at a fast pace.

Jacob directed officials to conduct field inspections regularly and form dedicated monitoring teams to track progress of both civil works and sanitation efforts. She also asked for periodic submission of progress reports and completion of all tenders without delay.