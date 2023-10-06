CM Adityanath declares Gangetic Dolphin as U.P’s aquatic animal

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared the Gangetic Dolphin as the state aquatic animal and emphasized on the need to maintain purity of ponds and rivers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (HT Photo)

“They (dolphins) help keep the rivers and environment clean. We should be thankful to them for this,” he said addressing a forest department event in Pilibhit.

Gangetic Dolphins are found in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ghaghra, Rapti, and Gerua. Their estimated population in the state is around 2,000.

Adityanath also highlighted the importance of training local residents on how to interact with wildlife.

He proposed training individuals from villages connected to the Tiger Reserve as guides, aiming to create employment opportunities and raise awareness within the community.

The CM congratulated forest officials for getting the first global award for Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. In 2014, there were 25 tigers here, and in 2022, the number went up to 65.

He emphasised, “It’s important for tourists and local residents to refrain from using plastic, as it harms our water and nature.”

