CM directs recruitment drive to fill vacant home guard posts

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to start enrolment process for vacant posts of home guards in the state. Considering the changing needs and expanding responsibilities of the force, he said amendments should be made to the existing recruitment rules and directed for formation of a new board, with the support of the Police Recruitment and Training Board, to ensure a timely, transparent and fair enrolment process. The CM also emphasised the importance of making written examinations mandatory, updating eligibility criteria, and enhancing the evaluation system. (File Photo)

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the CM lauded the exemplary role of home guards in maintaining law and order, managing traffic and handling disaster situations, stated an official release by the state government.

Officials informed that 71,155 home guards are active in the state at present, against a sanctioned strength of 1,18,348. Over the next decade, nearly 38,000 volunteers are expected to retire while more than 51% of the current force consists of personnel aged 50 years or older.

To enhance opportunities for youth and improve efficiency of the force, Adityanath directed reforms in eligibility and selection processes. He suggested fixing the maximum age limit for recruitment at 30 years to infuse youthful energy into the organisation. He also emphasised the importance of making written examinations mandatory, updating eligibility criteria, and enhancing the evaluation system. Priority, he said, should be given to candidates with disaster management training or experience.

In the meeting, departmental officials informed that home guard services are currently being utilised across several sectors, including police administration, traffic regulation, educational institutions, healthcare, transport, mining, urban local bodies, Doordarshan, Akashvani, FCI and development authorities. The force has also made significant contributions during the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, election duties in other states and major events such as the Mahakumbh 2025.

Expressing optimism, the CM said with the implementation of new recruitment system, the UP home guard force will emerge more professional, disciplined and fully dedicated to public service.