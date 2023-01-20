Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CM: Double engine govt committed to welfare of armed forces personnel

CM: Double engine govt committed to welfare of armed forces personnel

Published on Jan 20, 2023

The slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is ‘Nation First’, similarly every soldier’s motto is ‘Country First’, says Yogi while addressing a felicitation ceremony of ex-servicemen in Ghazipur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP national president JP Nadda and others visits the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi, Friday. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised that the BJP’s “double engine government” was committed to the welfare of the armed forces personnel.

“The slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is ‘Nation First’, similarly every soldier’s motto is ‘Country First’,” he said while addressing a felicitation ceremony of ex-servicemen in Ghazipur in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda

The CM said like the BJP is the biggest political party in the world, Ghazipur is the district that sends the maximum number of jawans to the Army, paramilitary and police forces.

He said ex-servicemen had been demanding ‘One Rank, One Pension’ since independence and the decision to implement it was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Similarly, the state government was also making efforts to connect ex-servicemen with government services.

“Ghazipur is fortunate that Paramveer Chakra winner Veer Abdul Hameed has been the son of this soil and Gahmar village here is known for sending a large number of youths to the armed forces,” he added.

Story Saved
Friday, January 20, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
