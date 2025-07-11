CM performs ‘Rudrabhishek’ to usher in Sawan

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head of Gorakshpeeth, ushered in the holy month of Sawan with spiritual devotion on Friday morning. Marking the occasion, he performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ and ‘Vedic Havan’ at the Gorakhnath Temple for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of all citizens of the state. CM Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Friday. (Sourced)

The sacred rituals were held at the Shakti Peeth on the first floor of the temple. The ‘Rudrabhishek’ was conducted using water, milk, and seasonal fruit juices amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests.

The chief minister extended wishes for a healthy, harmonious, and prosperous life for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees thronged various Shiva temples across the region, including Jharkhandi Mahadev and Mukteshwar Nath, with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” reverberating in the air.

At the Dugdheshwarnath Temple in Deoria, devotees began their spiritual journey early, drawing water from the Ghagra River at Barhaj and covering a 22-kilometre distance on foot. According to head priest Vijay Shankar, the temple gates were opened at midnight to facilitate the early arrival of devotees.

The district authorities made tight security arrangements around all major Shiva temples while special sanitation drives were also conducted.

‘GOVT STANDS WITH EVERY PERSON IN NEED’

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan for the second consecutive day in the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Friday morning. He listened to the grievances of nearly 200 citizens and assured them of timely redressal.

“The government stands with every person in need. Do not worry; your problems will be resolved,” the CM told the people. He instructed officials concerned to ensure prompt and effective resolution of all complaints.

Among the attendees was a woman seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. Yogi personally addressed her concern, asking officials to prepare a treatment estimate and assured her that the government would bear the full cost.

Emphasising compassion and efficiency, the chief minister directed authorities to prioritise medical cases and submit all necessary documentation to expedite government support.