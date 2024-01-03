CM: Reserve green areas in Master Plan of all cities

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that green areas should be reserved in the Master Plan of all the cities and new colonies should not be set up in the green belts. All types of basic facilities like roads, sewer, electricity and water should be available in the newly developed residential colonies, he said. Yogi said a comprehensive study should be conducted in view of the present situation and future needs of Aligarh, Meerut, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Mathura-Vrindavan districts. (HT FILE)

The chief minister reviewed the Master Plan 2031 for Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Meerut, Aligarh and Mathura-Vrindavan districts in a high level meeting held at his official residence . “Clusters should be developed in cities to encourage local crafts and traditional products,” he said.

Yogi said a comprehensive study should be conducted in view of the present situation and future needs of Aligarh, Meerut, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Mathura-Vrindavan districts.

Inner ring roads should be developed in all the cities. Facilities should be developed on various link roads next to this inner ring road. To remove the congestion within the cities, it was necessary to provide facilities for the development of different business activities on different routes outside the ring road, he said.

Arrangements should be made to build warehouses for textile and pharmaceutical markets at different places. Similarly, an education hub should be developed on some other route. This work would also promote healthy competition, he said.

The chief minister said while planning in urban areas, there should be a provision for generating income from one’s own sources. Bus stations should be established as far outside the city as possible. People should be provided electric bus facility to come to the city.

“Traffic management in cities is an important matter. We need to make concerted efforts to streamline the movement of traffic. Preference shoiuld be given to electric buses in the city. Conventional fuel buses should be kept out of the city as much as possible. Multilevel parking should be constructed with suitable space,” he said.

A logistics hub should also be established near Transport Nagar. Rehabilitation of the people affected due to various development projects should be carried out on priority, he said.

Uttar Pradesh was hosting big national and international events. To ensure that every city of the state got such opportunities, development of infrastructure facilities was necessary. International level convention centres should be developed in all the development authorities. The development authorities/local bodies should ensure that illegal settlements/illegal residential colonies were not established anywhere under any circumstances. All the residential colonies should have all the necessary facilities, he said.

The development authorities should explore new possibilities for development of public facilities The areas outside the municipal corporations should be also developed. The local bodies should create new sources of income, he said.

The officers should ensure that the catchment areas of rivers and ponds were not encroached upon and an action plan for solid waste management should be prepared, he said.