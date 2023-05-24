Yogi Adityanath announces new authority to develop waterways in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced the setting up of a new authority that would explore options of developing new waterways in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister at an event in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

It will also work out policies to provide cheaper options of transport to give a boost to the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme organised here to release the first instalment of ₹16.89 crore for development of private industrial parks in Aligarh, Saharanpur, and Kanpur Dehat under Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development and Growth Engine (PLEDGE) scheme. He presented three cheques for the development of these private parks.

Stating that said Uttar Pradesh’s first waterway from Varanasi to Haldia was functional, Yogi Adityanath said the new authority should do its work by conducting a survey.

He also asked the MSME department to set up two institutes at Saharanpur and Aligarh to help entrepreneurs. The institute should be set up in Saharanpur to provide world-class designs of wooden products to local entrepreneurs. The other institute should help those setting up units in the Aligarh node of the defence corridor, he said.

The chief minister targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government for ‘not having the vision’ to connect different regions and the cities in the state.

He said Uttar Pradesh had Yamuna Expressway while Agra-Lucknow Expressway was nearing completion when his government was installed in 2017. The previous government had no concrete programme to connect east U.P. with the western part of the state and the major cities, the chief minister said.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s unlimited potential, he said the state government had projected this to the nation with the formulation of new schemes.

Uttar Pradesh had formulated schemes like the One District One Product and Vishwakarma Shram Yojana that have been adopted by the union government as well, he said.

He reiterated that the state government received ₹35 lakh crore investment proposals at the Global Investors Summit-2023 organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

He said one crore jobs would be created when this investment was implemented. The MSMEs would provide a base to the big industry to be set up in the state, he said.

