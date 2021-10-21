CM Yogi announces 25% increase in diet allowance for police personnel

Lucknow While paying tributes to police martyrs, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced 25 per cent hike in diet allowance for police personnel from constable to inspector rank and ₹2000 mobile SIM annual allowance for constable to sub-inspector ranks on the occasion of Police Smriti Diwas (Police Commemoration Day) at Reserve Police Lines in Mahanagar here on Thursday.

The SIM card allowance is added in the salary structure for the first time.

The CM said the mobile allowance would be for constables to sub-inspectors on field postings. He said police personnel as well as other staff in the police department, including class four employees, would benefit from the 25 per cent increase in diet allowance.

In his address, the CM said the state government was deeply concerned about the welfare of police personnel and assured all help to the families of four police personnel who sacrificed their lives in different incidents in the past one year.

He said the state police work needed to be appreciated during the pandemic outbreak. The cops on the streets did a wonderful job in containing the infection by enforcing the lockdown protocols strictly, during which several cops got infected and lost their lives.

He said nearly ₹18.5 crore had been given to the dependents of 37 policemen who died due to corona. Besides, around ₹15 crore was spent to provide different facilities to police personnel in different districts and units as well as ₹20 crore being spent on their welfare.

Yogi said the recruitment of 49568 constables was completed in the past one year while the approval for recruitment of around 26744 constables and 829 sub-inspectors had been to the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

He said as many as 71 new police stations and 45 new police outposts were set up for better policing. Women help desk was set-up at every police station during the past one year.

Earlier, , the chief minister took the salute of the parade held to remember the police martyrs. On this occasion, chief secretary RK Tewari, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and director general of police Mukul Goel were also present.

Police Commemoration Day

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to pay tributes to police martyrs. The trend was started to mark the supreme sacrifice of 10 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force, who laid down their lives while fighting with the Chinese army at India-China border in Laddakh on October 21, 1959. To mark the occasion, a condolence parade is organized every year on the same day.