 CM Yogi plants sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Yogi plants sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plants sandalwood sapling at his residence on World Environment Day, emphasizing commitment to protect and promote nature.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sandalwood sapling at his official residence, on World Environment Day and his birthday, on Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The event was attended by additional chief secretary (chief minister) SP Goyal, additional chief secretary (forest/environment) Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary (chief minister) Sanjay Prasad, and DGP Prashant Kumar.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The chief minister also shared a message on his official social media account ‘X’, saying, “Mata Bhoomi Putraham Prithviya (Mother Earth is my mother, and I am her son). I had the privilege of planting a tree in Lucknow today on World Environment Day. The Uttar Pradesh government is serving with full commitment for the protection and promotion of Mother Earth and nature.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / CM Yogi plants sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On