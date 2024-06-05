CM Yogi plants sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sandalwood sapling at his official residence, on World Environment Day and his birthday, on Wednesday morning. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The event was attended by additional chief secretary (chief minister) SP Goyal, additional chief secretary (forest/environment) Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary (chief minister) Sanjay Prasad, and DGP Prashant Kumar.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The chief minister also shared a message on his official social media account ‘X’, saying, “Mata Bhoomi Putraham Prithviya (Mother Earth is my mother, and I am her son). I had the privilege of planting a tree in Lucknow today on World Environment Day. The Uttar Pradesh government is serving with full commitment for the protection and promotion of Mother Earth and nature.”