CM Yogi’s positive initiatives attracting investment: Union minister Virendra Kumar

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s positive initiatives were attracting investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar said the youngsters belonging to the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) should make use of the venture capital fund that the union government has set up to provide low-interest loans for setting up new ventures.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a venture capital fund to provide low-interest loans and the SC and ST youths should come forward to make use of the scheme,” Kumar said at a session on ‘Affirmative Action for Inclusive Growth’ on the second day of the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.

UP has the largest rail network, roads and natural resources, Kumar said, adding that the investors were invited to bring about development and provide jobs to the youngsters of the state.

UP minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare Asim Arun said union minister Kumar was making all efforts to take all sections of the society along.

“This is a double-engine government and the union minister is working like a guard to ensure that no one is left behind,” Arun said.

Minister for minority welfare Dharam Pal urged entrepreneurs to invest for inclusive growth. Vivek Dalela, associate professor, Grand Valley State University, said there was a need to spend more CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for development. He presented a picture of garbage lying close to a leading company’s office to make his point that big corporates should be more involved in fulfilling their responsibility towards society.

He said companies in India should get themselves B-Corp certified as was being done in the USA to ensure they maintain high standards of performance and quality. (B Corp or B Corporation is a private certification of companies for their social and environmental performance).

Akash Goenka, vice-chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), UP state council, said the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) gave permission to train 50 entrepreneurs from the SC and ST community at the five Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Tata Business Excellence Group general manager Shreyas Desai said his company worked out an affirmative action plan for inclusive growth in 2010 in which besides the deprived sections, the SC/STs, women and the specially-abled were made part of the affirmative action group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) in Lucknow and described Uttar Pradesh as a source of hope and inspiration.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, who were present at the inauguration ceremony along with several other union ministers said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an “extremely reliable destination” for investors and the state will play an important role in achieving PM Modi’s target of making the country a $5 trillion economy.

CM Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh attracted investment proposals worth ₹32.92 lakh crore through the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 roadshows in India and abroad and will play the role of the growth engine of the country imbibing PM’s vision of “reform, perform, transform”.

