CM Yogi tells officials to ensure adequate drinking water in Vindhya-B’khand region

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday that over 2.12 crore families now had access to pure drinking water in Uttar Pradesh and officers should ensure that there was no drinking water crisis in Vindhya-Bundelkhand region during summer. “Under the ‘Har Ghar Nal- Har Ghar Jal’ campaign, pure drinking water would be provided to 2.65 crore rural families in the state, said CM Yogi (Pic for representation)

Reviewing the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in a high-level meeting here, he directed the officers to complete all the work within the stipulated timeframe. The roads damaged during the laying of the pipeline under Jal Jeevan Mission project should be repaired immediately by the executing agencies, he said.

“Under the ‘Har Ghar Nal- Har Ghar Jal’ campaign, pure drinking water will be provided to 2.65 crore rural families in the state. Before the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission, merely 5.16 lakh families had access to pure drinking water through taps. With persistent efforts, today the dream of providing pure drinking water had come true for over 2.12 crore families. To ensure that all remaining households also receive piped drinking water, the task should be systematically completed in a timebound manner in phases,” he said.

The scheme to provide tap water to every household was a remarkable example of fulfilling the commitment to ease of living. It showed a significant paradigm shift. “This is ‘Modi’s guarantee’, which means ‘guarantee of completion,” he said.

Access to pure drinking water was a dream in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions. Today, however, this dream was swiftly becoming a reality. Both regions had been accorded top priority, with plans underway to ensure that every household in Vindhya-Bundelkhand received tap water facility, he said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission had reached its final phase across the entire Vindhya-Bundelkhand region, including Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra. The remaining tasks should be expedited to ensure swift completion, he said.

“Pure drinking water not only quenches our thirst but also protects us from numerous diseases. It is imperative that we recognize the significance of water. Efforts must be made to educate and raise awareness among villagers about the importance of water conservation. Active involvement of water committees and collaboration with Panchayat representatives are essential. Increasing awareness through street plays and short films can greatly contribute to this cause. It is crucial to enhance public awareness regarding rainwater harvesting techniques,” he said.