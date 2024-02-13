 CM Yogi to gift projects worth ₹317 cr to Gkp - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / CM Yogi to gift projects worth 317 cr to Gkp

CM Yogi to gift projects worth 317 cr to Gkp

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2024 10:12 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath would reach Gorakhpur on Wednesday afternoon to bless 1000 newly wed couples on fertilizers corporation ground . From the same venue, the CM would lay the foundation of 91 development projects, including 36 projects of Jal Nigam Rural for supply of potable water in villages .

Gorakhpur Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift development projects worth 317 crore during his proposed two-day visit to the city on Wednesday and Thursday. He will lay the foundation stone of 91 development projects worth 252 crore on Wednesday . He will also lay the foundation of projects worth 60 crore and inaugurate completed works with an expenditure of 5 crore.

He will also initiate ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign of the BJP and go to Azad Nagar Vantangiya village where he will take feedback from dwellers regarding implementation of government welfare schemes. (Pic for representation)
He will also initiate ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign of the BJP and go to Azad Nagar Vantangiya village where he will take feedback from dwellers regarding implementation of government welfare schemes. (Pic for representation)

Sharing this information, the CM’s camp office said Yogi Adityanath would reach Gorakhpur on Wednesday afternoon to bless 1000 newly wed couples on fertilizers corporation ground .

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

From the same venue, the CM would lay the foundation of 91 development projects, including 36 projects of Jal Nigam Rural for supply of potable water in villages .

He will also initiate ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign of the BJP and go to Azad Nagar Vantangiya village where he will take feedback from dwellers regarding implementation of government welfare schemes.

On the second day of his visit, Yogi will grace the Nari Shakti Vandana Programme and interact with self-reliant women and beneficiaries under National Rural Employment Livelihood Mission and felicitate some other women.

On Thursday afternoon, he will lay foundation of different projects worth 60 crore, including new building for UG classes of MBBS at Baba Raghav Das Medical College. He will also inaugurate solar roof plant at BRD Medical College that would save 72 crore on electricity .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On