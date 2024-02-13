CM Yogi to gift projects worth 317 cr to Gkp

Gorakhpur Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift development projects worth ₹317 crore during his proposed two-day visit to the city on Wednesday and Thursday. He will lay the foundation stone of 91 development projects worth ₹252 crore on Wednesday . He will also lay the foundation of projects worth ₹60 crore and inaugurate completed works with an expenditure of ₹5 crore. He will also initiate ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign of the BJP and go to Azad Nagar Vantangiya village where he will take feedback from dwellers regarding implementation of government welfare schemes. (Pic for representation)

Sharing this information, the CM’s camp office said Yogi Adityanath would reach Gorakhpur on Wednesday afternoon to bless 1000 newly wed couples on fertilizers corporation ground .

From the same venue, the CM would lay the foundation of 91 development projects, including 36 projects of Jal Nigam Rural for supply of potable water in villages .

On the second day of his visit, Yogi will grace the Nari Shakti Vandana Programme and interact with self-reliant women and beneficiaries under National Rural Employment Livelihood Mission and felicitate some other women.

On Thursday afternoon, he will lay foundation of different projects worth ₹60 crore, including new building for UG classes of MBBS at Baba Raghav Das Medical College. He will also inaugurate solar roof plant at BRD Medical College that would save ₹72 crore on electricity .