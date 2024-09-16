CM Yogi to participate in PM’s birthday celebration in Kashi on Sept 17

VARANASI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the special pooja and Rudrabhishek to be performed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple on September 17, wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi longevity on his birthday, as per Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi. Yogi will reach Varanasi on September 16. Yogi Adityanath will participate in the special pooja and Rudrabhishek to be performed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple on September 17. (HT FILE)

To celebrate Kashi MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the city and district BJP units will organise various programmes under the Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2, according to BJP city unit president Vidyasagar Rai .

As part of the cleanliness drive, the BJP workers and leaders will clean the statues of great men, monuments and places of worship from 6 am to 8 am on September 17.

Public representatives, BJP officials and workers will participate in the drive. Metropolitan general secretary Rahul Singh had been made the coordinator of this programme, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

On September 17 at 10 am, rudrabhishek of Kashi Vishwanath will be performed for which Varanasi South MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari and city unit vice president Alok Srivastava had been made programme coordinators, added Rathi.

On the same day at 11am, a blood donation camp will be organised by the district and city unit Yuva Morcha at Shiv Prasad Gupta Hospital in Kabir Chaura.

BJP city unit general secretary Jagdish Tripathi will coordinate it. At 1pm, food and fruits will be distributed in major hospitals and colonies, for which metropolitan vice president Madhukar Chitransh has been made the programme coordinator.

On the same day at 5 pm, sweets will be distributed in major temples. City unit general secretary Ashok Patel will coordinate it. At 7pm, a programme of Ganga Aarti and sweets distribution has been organised at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Mayor Ashok Tiwari and metropolitan general secretary Naveen Kapoor have been made the programme coordinators for this event.

Rathi said that on the eve of the PM’s birthday, deepotsav had been organised at his public relations office in Jawahar Nagar, Bhelupur from 6 pm.