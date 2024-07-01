CM Yogi urges people to join ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

LUCKNOW: The weeklong Van Mahotsav beginning from Monday will focus on preserving heritage trees and encouraging people to join the plantation campaign, especially by planting saplings in the name of their mothers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised it on X, stating, “The mention of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will inspire countless people to plant trees in honour of their revered mother or in her memory.”

CM Yogi further wrote, “Plantation is the basis of environmental conservation, enrichment, and ecological balance. Come, let us all dedicate ourselves to our mother and mother earth, and join this campaign to make our earth green, becoming a part of this sacred task for the welfare of the world.” The chief minister urged people to plant and protect at least one or two fruit trees.

In the first week of July, the state will host public awareness programmes as part of Van Mahotsav. Activities such as prabhat pheri, nukkad natak, art exhibitions, essay competitions, debates, and seminars will be organised at the school level.

The focus will also include promoting the cultivation of heritage tree gardens. Plantation drives will extend to wetland catchment areas and riverbanks to conserve and rejuvenate rivers, alongside efforts in urban areas. In Lucknow, particular attention is on planting along the Kukrail riverbank, recently cleared of encroachments. The state aims to plant 35 crore saplings this year, with a mega plantation drive scheduled for next week.