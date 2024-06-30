Yogi govt plans to make Ayodhya one of world’s best cities by 2033

The Yogi Adityanath government aims to list Ayodhya among the world’s best cities by 2033 with an investment of ₹85,000 crore. (File)

Ahmedabad’s Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has prepared a detailed blueprint for the project. The task was commissioned to EDII by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department.

According to the EDII study, Ayodhya’s development focuses on 27 key aspects, including infrastructure, transportation, and beautification.

Many of these projects have already been completed while ongoing works are expected to conclude soon.

The plan has many aspects, including roads and parking facilities, expanding railway lines, modernising railway and bus stations, developing the airport, enhancing the Guptar ghat, temple museum, wax museum, Sandhya Sarovar, revitalizing Ayodhya’s market, and rejuvenating 37 religious sites.

In addition, the plan involves organising cultural events at 25 mythological and 39 intersections, introducing water sports and sound-and-light shows with river cruises on the Saryu, installing 500 prefabricated toilets along the Saryu ghats, developing Parikrama Marg, and beautifying various temples.

Other features are weather forecasting in 140 languages, operation of solar-powered boats, multilingual guide boards (in 28 languages), helicopter services, e-cart and wheelchair facilities, and construction of railway overbridges and Laxman Path.

Setting up a solid waste treatment plant, providing cafeteria and open theatre amenities, deploying sanitation workers, and installing street lighting infrastructure are additional facilities to come up in the temple town.

“The world’s longest solar streetlight project is currently underway in Ayodhya, spanning over 10 km from Guptar Ghat to Laxman Ghat, with more than 400 streetlights being installed,” said Sunil Shukla, the EDII director general.

Shukla emphasised that initiatives like these not only position Ayodhya as a developed religious destination, but also place it prominently among progressive cities.

According to the EDII study, the projects designed for the development of ‘Navya Ayodhya’ are of global standards.

As part of this initiative, an international airport and world-class bus station were being developed in Ayodhya, with the first phase of development already concluded.

Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station has been upgraded to modern standards to facilitate smooth connectivity with major cities throughout the country.