Yogi Adityanath says rule of law has made Uttar Pradesh second-largest economy in India

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the U.P. Police had not only formed a new identity within the country, but also played a crucial role in reshaping the state’s image in the last seven years. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing air-conditioned helmet to traffic police personnel in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

“Adherence to the rule of law has made the police a symbol of respect and trust and has ushered in an era of development and employment in the state by opening up new possibilities for investment and business,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He was flagging off the upgraded Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) in the second phase of UP-112, the state integrated emergency response centre, from his official residence in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also distributed air-conditioned helmets to a team from Kanpur Police Commissionerate led by its police commissioner Akhil Kumar.

“With the establishment of the rule of law in the state, U.P. has risen to become the second-largest economy in the country and is now rapidly positioning itself to become the nation’s largest economy,” Yogi Adityanath added.

“The state bears the responsibility for maintaining security, and our police force excels in this duty,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“The rule of law is fundamental to good governance and ensuring secure and safe environment in the state is very important,” he added.

He also said the demand for modernising the police force to meet contemporary needs had been a long-standing one.

Efforts were made to reduce the response time of UP-112 and increase the number of PRV-112 vehicles in the past seven years, he said.

Two-wheelers have been added alongside four-wheelers, enabling PRVs to reach streets and localities to better serve the public, he said.

The government has initiated an ambitious three-year programme to add 6,278 new four-wheelers and two-wheelers to the fleet. This year alone, 1,778 vehicles will be integrated into the fleet, he added.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, UP Police’s PRV 112 garnered significant attention. People witnessed the dedication of the police force, with two-wheelers accessing areas where four-wheelers couldn’t reach,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier outlined a new vision for the directors general of police across the country, emphasizing changes in the law and the concept of smart policing, the chief minister said. He noted that the PM advocated being strict yet sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trend-oriented.

The UP Police have endeavoured to implement these principles fully, he said.

The chief minister said neglecting modernisation efforts, particularly considering societal needs, would cause the police force to lag. “The most severe consequence of this would be jeopardizing the safety of common man,” he remarked.

He also said the state has exemplified how the Global Investors Summit and the Ground Breaking Ceremony should be conducted.

“This is not just a slogan, it is a reality. We recruited police officers through a transparent process, free from discrimination, and provided them with proper training,” he said.

He added that the development process has extended beyond the major cities, as evidenced by the construction of modern police barracks in various districts. Numerous initiatives have been undertaken to modernise the police force. For example, a forensic institute for the UP Police Force was established for the first time, he said.

Commending the Kanpur Traffic Police for their efforts to provide air-conditioned helmets for the welfare of their employees, the chief minister said, “These helmets are manufactured by a Hyderabad-based company with support from Afcons Infrastructure, through their CSR activities, for the Kanpur Metro project.”

He remarked that this initiative is part of a campaign to take the seven-year process of smart policing to new heights.

Yogi Adityanath handed over a helmet to Kanpur traffic police constable Sugaurav Tiwari.

“Traffic police personnel stand at intersections, ensuring smooth traffic flow. Often, these personnel faint or face unpleasant incidents while on duty during intense heat. The introduction of AC helmets will alleviate some of these challenges,” he said.