Coffee with HT: Providing skilled workforce to industries our goal, says U.P. minister
The biggest challenge in front of us is upskilling of people and establishing start-ups as we may require more skilled professionals when industries start coming to the state, said Asim Arun
Responding to a question on the job scenario and rising inflation, Aseem Arun said: “When the economy was contracting during the Covid pandemic, the government handled the situation with all its might by putting money in the pockets of the needy through Kisan Samman Nidhi and by providing jobs to the locals so that people had more purchasing power. If people have more purchase power, then our factories will run well, which ensures more workers in factories. That’s one way of kickstarting the economy in the contraction phase. There are many other things that the government is taking care of to keep the inflation in check and increase employment. However, the critical factor here is skill upgradation as industries look for skilled workforce. This is where the Skill India Mission plays a key role. The biggest challenge in front of us is upskilling of people and establishing start-ups as we may require more skilled professionals when industries start coming to the state.”
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
