Cold days ahead, night temp likely to rise in UP

There will be a gradual increase in minimum temperature but fog is likely to rise in the coming days leading to the possibility of cold day conditions during the next few days in Uttar Pradesh, a weatherman said Fog density will also increase in UP in the coming days. (For Representation)

The decline in night temperatures over the past few days due to the influence of the western disturbance has ceased and a slight increase has been observed. As a result, the cold wave conditions prevailing in western UP over the past few days have eased slightly. Partial cold wave conditions were observed on Thursday night in Kanpur, Barabanki and Ayodhya in eastern Uttar Pradesh

However, due to the influence of the western disturbance, a gradual increase of 4 to 6°C in the minimum temperature is expected across the state over the next 4 to 5 days. This will lead to an improvement in the cold wave conditions at night. Furthermore, an increase in the area and density of fog is expected across the state over the next 2 to 3 days, resulting in significant fluctuations in daytime temperatures and the possibility of cold day conditions in some areas

Although the fog is expected to clear later in the day in most places, leading to pleasant weather during the day, cold conditions are likely to persist from evening until late morning. Dense to very dense fog was observed on Friday morning in almost all northern and central parts of the state, including state capital Lucknow, and cold day conditions were observed in the Terai region

These conditions are likely to continue until January 18. Subsequently, a decrease in fog is expected, and due to the influence of another western disturbance, rainfall is likely to begin in western UP on January 22, extending to the adjoining central parts of the state on January 23

The forecast for Lucknow is dense to very dense fog during late night/morning hours and thereafter there will be mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively

There has been miniscule improvement in night temperature in Lucknow which was logged at 5.8 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature was 19.6 degrees Celsius. Kanpur City, Ayodhya, Hardoi and Najibabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 4 degrees each while Muzaffarnagar was 4.1 degrees.