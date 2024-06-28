 Combating environmental pollution: UP to set up bioplastic park at a cost of ₹2,000 crore - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Combating environmental pollution: UP to set up bioplastic park at a cost of 2,000 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 28, 2024 07:55 PM IST

UP government to establish a ₹2,000 crore bioplastic park in Kumbhi village to combat pollution, create jobs, and promote sustainable plastic use.

Aiming to combat environmental pollution, the UP government is set to establish a bioplastic park at an investment of 2,000 crore.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Bioplastic is a type of plastic made from natural materials such as corn, sunflower, or sugar beet, also known as natural plastic. It decomposes quickly, thereby reducing environmental pollution, said the press statement.

Using bioplastic not only promotes environmental sustainability but can also be used in various industries such as packaging, ready-made garments, electronics, and other industrial products. The development and use of bioplastics helps reduce the threat of plastic pollution and can significantly improve environmental conditions.

This park will be developed on 1,000 hectares of land in Kumbhi village, Gola Gokarnnath tehsil, Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The bioplastic park will be constructed by Balrampur Sugar Mill Firm, creating a large number of jobs and paving the way for the establishment of many other supporting industries in the area, read a release from the state government on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will serve as the nodal agency for the park’s development.

“The establishment of the bioplastic park will generate new job opportunities in scientific and technical fields and serve as a hub for scientists and researchers to enhance plastic manufacturing capabilities using cutting-edge technologies and research. The park will focus on developing and studying various plastic-related technologies,” read the statement.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Combating environmental pollution: UP to set up bioplastic park at a cost of 2,000 crore
