Comfy day temp in Lko merely a blip; weekend to bring cold back

Contrary to the Indian Meteorological Department’s prediction for Thursday, the state capital saw a rise in maximum temperature, and a fall in minimum temperature. Lucknow recorded 20 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum of 6.2 degrees Celsius, as opposed to the forecast of 16 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The IMD has warned that dense fog will prevail over certain parts of the city on Friday.

While the weather forecast for the state is most likely to remain dry, isolated parts of UP will experience dense fog late at night and early in the morning, the IMD said. Much of the state has been put on yellow alert, due to the fog warning, with 46 districts expected to experience dense fog, according to the forecast for January 10.

Senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, Mohd Danish, said that the fog warning over the state will extend at least till Saturday.

The sudden rise in day temperatures in the capital, he said, are a result of the “fog lifting earlier than estimated.” According to Danish, “had the extremely dense fog not lifted over the state, the temperatures would have remained around 17 and 10 degrees, maximum and minimum respectively - but when fog cover lifts, day temperature goes up and night temperature drops,” he explained.

Further, he said, “Due to the reversal of winds, by Saturday afternoon we will see the temperatures revert to what they were until two days ago. Until yesterday, Westerly Winds passed over the state. From Saturday, the state is expected to encounter Easterly Winds.”

In the state, the lowest day temperatures were recorded at Muzaffarnagar, 16 degrees Celsius, Najibabad, Fatehpur and Meerut 16.2 degrees, and Fatehgarh, 17 degrees. Similarly, the lowest night temperatures were recorded at Kanpur city, 4.4 degrees Celsius, Bulandshahr, 5 degrees and Rae Bareli, 5.1 degrees Celsius.