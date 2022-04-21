Coming up soon at KGMU: UP’s first skin bank for burn injury patients
State’s first skin bank that will help serve burn injury patients will come up in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU).
The skin bank is being developed using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.
A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. “Such preserved skin is used for grafting upon patients with severe burn injuries,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at KGMU, where the bank is coming up.
In many severe burn cases, there is no place on the body from where skin can be extracted to cover the deep burn injuries. In deep burn injuries, covering the wound with a skin graft becomes significant as it allows the wound to heal faster, he said.
The bank is coming up on the second floor of the department building and is about 1500 sq feet in area. The civil work has begun and shall be completed in a month. Post the civil work, the equipment for harvesting and preserving the skin will be installed, which shall take another three months.
“In the first phase, we will use cryoprotective glycerol to preserve skin for up to three weeks and then with the help of deep freezers, we plan to preserve the same for up to three months,” said Prof Kumar.
In India, he said, there are half a dozen skin banks but none in Uttar Pradesh. With a skin bank patients who have severe or deep burn injuries will get help in speedy recovery.
“Having a skin bank in the state will certainly help patients who need a skin graft after burn injury. In absence of a skin bank, the patients have to stay more in hospital as treatment of burn injury is difficult and, in many cases, not possible at home,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
“The graft provided with the harvested skin is rejected by the patient’s body but by the time rejection takes place a new skin of the patient’s own body starts developing, thereby the deep wound heal is made possible,” said Prof Kumar.
The department has a burn ward with over 30-beds, and the occupancy rate is about a dozen at present. “Burn injuries take time to heal hence a patient once admitted in hospital/burn ward may stay for weeks,” said Prof Kumar.
What is a skin bank?
Skin banking is a method under which skin is removed from a donor body, packaged and stored. The bank provides the same stored skin to be reused as a graft in patients with burn injuries. The process is similar to a blood bank, where blood is donated and stored for use in needy patients.
-
Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%
Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital's cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.
-
Electricity supply situation worsens in Maharashtra, minister says power cuts inevitable
Mumbai: In what has added to the woes of power-deficit Maharashtra, a shortfall in supply by private power producers has led to the state electricity distribution utility restarting load-shedding to overcome the gap between demand and supply. Energy minister Nitin Raut, who met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that this year, the heat began increasing from February instead of April and this, with the resumption of economic activity due to the removal of Covid restrictions, had pushed up demand.
-
ED asks LDA to furnish property details of Mukhtar Ansari and associates
The Enforcement Directorate has sought details from Lucknow Development Authority about properties related to Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members and associates in the state capital. Sources said the ED has sent a letter to the LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi seeking details of properties related to Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsana, brother Afzal Ansari and Ansari's two sons Abbar and Umar.
-
Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.
-
Central Rly introduces ‘Conversations on the move’ in Deccan Queen Express
PUNE The Central Railway, under non-fare revenue, has partnered to drive new-age conversational experiences for passengers during their journey under the 'Conversations on the move' initiative. Using Gupshup's world-class conversational engagement solutions, Central Railway introduced the interactive experience in Deccan Queen Express and has plans to introduce ten more express trains. If you are a frequent traveller on the Deccan Queen, you can't miss the QR code placed in each bay area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics