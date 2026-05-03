Complete infrastructure projects in mission mode, Yogi instructs officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said expressways, industrial parks, logistic hubs and urban projects should be taken forward in mission mode and wherever there are procedural obstacles, the same must be removed on priority and timely completion of projects ensured. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting of the State Transformation Commission. (HT)

He was reviewing the progress of major infrastructure projects underway at a meeting of the State Transformation Commission here, according to a press release.

“The foundation stone of the Bharat Electronics Limited unit is going to be laid soon at the Chitrakoot node of the Defence Corridor. Before this, the financial tender work of Chitrakoot Link Expressway should be completed,” he said.

He reviewed the progress of land acquisition for Chitrakoot Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and Jewar Link Expressway and asked for updated information from the respective district magistrates. He said 90% land availability for these expressways should be ensured by May 31.

Wherever rate revision is required, proposals should be sent immediately, he said, adding that the chief minister’s office will review the situation on this front after 15 days.

Yogi said direct dialogue should be held with landowners and they should receive proper compensation. Additional manpower should be deployed for registry work so that proceedings move forward, he said. Action should be expedited for Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi

Link and Meerut-Haridwar Expressways, he said. He was informed that the Letter of Award has been issued for the construction of the proposed world-class convention center in Lucknow. He said preparations should be made for its foundation laying.

Describing the Multi Model Logistic Hub and Multi Model Transport Hub being developed in Greater Noida as game-changers for the state’s logistics sector, he said these projects will connect the state to national and global supply chains. He was informed that out of 323 hectares for the Multi Model Logistic Hub, 301 hectares have been acquired, which has paved the way for taking the work forward.

Reviewing the Mukhyamantri Model Composite School Scheme, he said, “This initiative will establish new standards of quality education in the state.”

He was informed that 150 schools are to be constructed in 75 districts, out of which work has started for 59 schools and the tender process is in progress for 67 schools.

The remaining projects should be expedited, he said, adding that priority should be given to good locations for setting up schools.

Yogi laid emphasis on implementing model building bylaws by making them investment-friendly. He was informed that the draft bylaws have already been released for public suggestions.

Laying emphasis on better use of industrial plots, the chief minister said, “Industries should be established on allotted land within the prescribed time limit. Dialogue should be held with investors and action should move forward on time.”

He asked for the adoption of an innovation and competition-based approach to promote bio Energy and CBG projects.

He was informed that work is underway to develop the proposed Seed Park and Textiles Park in Lucknow as major centres of agricultural and industrial development. The process of selecting developers is being expedited.

Reviewing the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme, he said it was important for making urban roads modern and smooth.

Stating that pending works should be completed quickly, he described the Integrated City Bus Terminal, Vrindavan Yojana, Lucknow project as an important part of the modern urban transport system and said that it will provide better facilities to citizens.