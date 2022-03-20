Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Compost pits, solar panels to come up at select Lucknow parks
Compost pits, solar panels to come up at select Lucknow parks

The compost pit, solar panel trial, If successful, will be replicated in other city parks by the LMC.
Patel Nagar park in Alambagh area of Lucknow, developed by LMC (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to dig up compost pits and set up solar panels in selected parks of the city on a trial basis. If the initiative is successful, then this would be implemented in other parks of the city.

LMC superintendent, gardens, Gangaram Gautam, said, “The LMC has more than 3,000 parks in the city and if we are able to dig up pits in each one of them then we would be able to produce a good amount of fertiliser and manure.

“Using compost can increase the soil’s ability to retain water which is very important for city parks, as these pits can also help in handling the problem of the depleting the water table. These pits can also reduce the need for irrigation, which is especially important for areas that are drying out. These compost pits also reduce crust forming on the soil so that water can get into the soil more easily. It also helps disperse water laterally from where it hits the ground.”

The solar panels inside the parks will ensure energy saving and the LMC would be able to save a good amount on the electricity bill.

Solar energy is much cheaper than other forms of energy and this will give access to clean energy, said another official of LMC,

He said, “If the experiment is successful in the city parks selected, then LMC will implement it in other parks of the city.”

