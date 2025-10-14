Comprehensive mobility plan: Lko aims smooth commute, green transport, safer roads

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday unveiled the final draft of its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), aiming to transform the city into a modern, sustainable, and citizen-friendly urban transport hub. The plan addresses mounting traffic congestion, rising pollution, and an overburdened transport network, proposing major upgrades to roads, public transport, pedestrian facilities, and eco-friendly mobility options to serve a projected population of 66.5 lakh by 2031. The CMP was presented at the Smart City Auditorium under the chairmanship of additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava (Sourced)

The CMP was presented at the Smart City Auditorium under the chairmanship of additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, setting the stage for a future-ready urban mobility framework. Prepared by the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC), the plan proposes an integrated approach to reduce reliance on private vehicles and strengthen public transport networks, including metro, bus, e-rickshaw, and cycling systems. Road modernisation, intersection redevelopment, and upgraded traffic management are also central to the plan.

Earlier on October 5, Hindustan Times reported that the CMP includes development of nearly 750 km of additional roads, expansion of the city bus network, 1,330 km of footpaths, a pedestrian skywalk between Hussainganj and Burlington crossings, multiple off-street parking hubs, and eco-mobility corridors along the Gomti river. These measures aim to ease commuting for a projected population of around 66.5 lakh in the state capital by 2031.

Representatives from social organisations, trade associations, and transport unions actively contributed suggestions during the presentation to ensure the plan is practical and phased for long-term implementation. Mobility plan representative Diwakar Tripathi emphasised that the CMP must align with the city’s growing population and vehicle numbers.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava described the CMP as a landmark initiative positioning Lucknow as a ‘Sustainable Urban Mobility Model City’. He stressed that citizen participation and coordination among agencies would be key to successful implementation. The LMC plans to work closely with the traffic police, smart city mission, and Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) to execute the roadmap effectively.