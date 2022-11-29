Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Comprehensive sleep disorder centre opens at KGMU

Comprehensive sleep disorder centre opens at KGMU

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The centre will have experts from neology, physiology, dental, ENT and other departments for a coordinated effort to give relief to patients.

KGMU campus (HT File)
KGMU campus (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A comprehensive sleep disorder centre has been started by the department of pulmonary and critical care medicine (PCCM) at the King George’s Medical University.

“This is a comprehensive centre for all types of sleep disorders including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). There are several sleep centres in the country but they are working on only few types of sleep related ailments. We will provide solution for all types of sleep related disorders,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD PCCM.

The centre will have experts from neology, physiology, dental, ENT and other departments for a coordinated effort to give relief to patients.

“About 30% people suffer from some type of sleep disorder. The centre will not only provide treatment but also conduct research in sleep disorders,” said Dr Prakash.

He said that sleep disorders are usually not considered serious by patients but the fact is it reduces overall performance in professional and personal life. People with sleep disorders feel less energetic despite having the best food and balanced diet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out