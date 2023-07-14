Conditions conducive in U.P. for US startups: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said if the skill and scale of India and the United States were put together, the world would witness exceptional results, according to a press note. He said a number of startups had been launched in the past nine years and they had been able to establish a distinct identity. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with a team of Stanford Byers Centre for Biodesign, Stanford University and others at his official residence in Lucknow on July 14. (Sourced)

Yogi was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Health Technology Summit 2023 organised on the occasion of beginning of partnership between the Stanford Byers Centre for Biodesign, Stanford University and Centre for Excellence (Set up at SGPGI by IT and Electronics Department).

He said it was good to know that a Stanford Biodesign team has partnered with two prestigious institutions namely the SGPGIMS, Lucknow, and the JIMS, Gautam Buddh Nagar, as per the press note. Director, SGPGIMS, Prof RK Dhiman said, “PGI with work with Stanford University for startups in medical field.”

“India’s population is four times that of the United States. When it comes to Covid-19 mortality rates, India’s rate was half of those of the US. India showcased exceptional performance during the Covid-19,” Yogi said.

He further said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading contributor by providing excellent healthcare facilities. The CM said India has significantly emerged as a new hub for unicorns. He said Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress and has a favourable environment for US innovation and startups.

Yogi said, “The IT and electronics department, along with prestigious institutions associated with the partnership programme, will also support it to achieve positive results.”

The CM said Uttar Pradesh government has established several startups under its startup policy and has also provided various incentives. He said the SGPGI initiated the facility of virtual ICUs during the Covid-19 pandemic taking advantage of these policies. He said the Stanford Biotech should extend technical cooperation to Sitapur Eye Hospital as well.

