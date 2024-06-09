Cong, SP created misconception that BJP will change Constitution: Rajbhar

Trying to explain the poor performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday asserted that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party succeeded in creating public misconception that the BJP would change the Constitution if it came to power again. The SBSP is an ally of the BJP and its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is a minister in the state government. (File)

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party succeeded in creating a misconception among people that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power,” Om Prakash Rajbhar told media persons on Saturday.

He was pointing towards the BJP’s slogan of ‘Ab ki bar 400 par’, which the opposition used during its campaigning for Lok Sabha polls to attack the BJP.

Rajbhar also stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise to [women] voters to give each ₹one lakh also helped the opposition.

“As a result of Rahul Gandhi’s promise people have started lining up outside the Congress office. Now, it has turned out that it was a false promise,” added Rajbhar.

Recently, Sanjay Nishad, also a minister in the state government and the president of the NISHAD Party, put the onus of the BJP’s poor performance in the state in the Lok Sabha polls on the slogan “Ab ki bar 400 par”.

It may be pointed out that Arvind Rajbhar, the SBSP chief’s son, lost from the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat.

Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party bagged 5,03,131 votes against Arvind Rajbhar’s 3,40,188 votes. Balkrishna Chauhan of the BSP got 2,09,404 votes.