Cong ‘strangled democracy’ to retain power: Adityanath

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress of “strangling democracy” during the Emergency, saying its imposition was not merely an assault on India’s democracy, but a direct attack on the dreams of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the 51st anniversary of the ‘1975 Emergency’ event at Lok Bhawan, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

He also announced a series of welfare measures for ‘Loktantra Senanis’ (democracy fighters), including state honours at funerals, enhanced healthcare benefits and free bus travel facilities.

Addressing the ‘Loktantra Senani Samman Samaroh’ organised in Lucknow to mark the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, the CM said: “Today, the entire country is remembering that dark chapter of June 25, 1975, when, for its vested political ambitions, the Congress strangled democracy in this country.”

The CM alleged that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency to remain in power and avoid the consequences of a court order.

“To atone for her political sin, she attempted to snatch the rights of Dalits, deprived sections, backward classes, women and every adult voter of this country -- rights that Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had ensured for every citizen without discrimination. This sin of the Congress was not merely an assault on India’s democracy; it was a direct attack on the dreams of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that the present SP leadership had compromised the legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav by aligning with the Congress, a party against which the late leader had consistently fought.

He said: “Whenever the SP attempted to forge an alliance with the Congress, late Mulayam Singh Yadav opposed it. He used to say that anything could happen, but there should be no alliance with the Congress. But what are his successors doing today? They are ready to sink Mulayam Singh’s legacy by boarding the Congress’ sinking ship.”

“Congress suppressed the voices of political parties supporting democracy, the common people and media. What compelled the Congress to impose the Emergency? Only one conclusion emerges, which is, Congress committed this sin solely to retain its power, and in order to conceal this sin, it attempted to suppress the voices of the youth, workers of political parties and social organisations,” Adityanath said.

He said during Emergency, powers of judiciary were curtailed and media was censored.

“Not only this, even the Preamble of the Constitution of India was changed in the darkness of the night. This was done by the same Congress whose prince today is misleading people by carrying a copy of the Constitution in his hand. The present generation should know about this double character. That is why ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ is being observed on June 25 to make the entire country and the younger generation aware of it”, he added.

“Today, the present generation of leaders such as Lalu Prasad and late Mulayam Singh Yadav is seen practising politics under the shadow of the Congress,” he added.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, strengthening democracy means recognising that people are everything. Democracy means government of the people, by the people and for the people. The ultimate objective is to connect the person sitting at the last rung of society with the benefits of government schemes,” Adityanath said.

Addressing a large gathering in Sant Kabir Nagar, Adityanath questioned the Congress-SP alliance, asking how the leaders of both parties would face people in the upcoming elections.

“The Congress had put leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mulayam Singh Yadav in jail during the Emergency,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Adityanath said no one could have imagined that within nine years UP would develop world-class infrastructure, including four-lane highways, expanded railway and air connectivity and an improved healthcare system, along with significant improvements in law and order.

The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 17 development projects worth ₹54.42 crore and laying the foundation stones for 48 projects to be executed at a cost of ₹170.37 crore.

Welfare measures for ‘Loktantra Senanis’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced additional welfare measures for those who resisted the Emergency, describing them as “Loktantra Senanis”. He said the state government is working on a mechanism under which they would be accorded state honours during their last rites so that future generations remember the sacrifices made to safeguard democratic values.

The CM felicitated “Loktantra Senanis” and added that the state government is planning to extend an annual cashless health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to them.

There are 3,780 Loktantra Senanis and 1,461 of their dependants in the state. Since 2018, the government has been providing an honorarium of ₹20,000 every month to Loktantra Senanis and, after their demise, to their dependants. The Loktantra Senanis or their successors (husband or wife) have been provided the facility of free travel, along with one attendant, on all categories of UPSRTC buses across the state. They are also being provided free medical treatment at government hospitals, the CM added.

Healthy kids foundation of a prosperous nation: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the importance of nutritious food and quality education, saying healthy and well-nourished children are the foundation of a prosperous nation, and emphasised that no child should be left out of school. He inaugurated a centralised mid-day meal facility in Gorakhpur that will cater to schoolchildren across 11 blocks.

The CM also served kheer to schoolchildren and interacted with them during the inauguration ceremony, symbolically reinforcing the government’s commitment to child nutrition under the PM POSHAN scheme.

The newly inaugurated facility, established with support from the state government, has the capacity to prepare meals for one lakh schoolchildren daily under the PM POSHAN scheme. Adityanath said that more than 50,000 children will initially receive hot cooked meals from the kitchen in the new academic session, with the coverage later expanding to one lakh students.

He said the state government provides food grains and conversion costs, while the Akshaya Patra Foundation ensures quality preparation and efficient distribution of meals.