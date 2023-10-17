Cong to review Dalit Gaurav Samvad progress on Oct 19

Lucknow: About a week after launching the Dalit Gaurav Samvad campaign to connect with the Dalits and other downtrodden classes, the Congress proposes to review its efforts to step-up the campaign here on October 19. As this is the first campaign launched by the Congress to commemorate the BSP founder, the party is keeping an eye on its progress on a day-to-day basis (Pic for representation)

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has convened a meeting of all its district presidents at the headquarters here on Thursday to review the progress, take feedback and ensure appropriate corrective measures.

The Congress had launched the nearly one-and-a-half-month-long Dalit Gaurav Samvad on BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary on October 9. It will continue till the Constitution Day on November 26.

As this is the first campaign launched by the Congress to commemorate the BSP founder, the party is keeping an eye on its progress on a day-to-day basis. As of now, the Congress units in about 12 districts, including some units in Bundelkhand region, have been either found lax or have not been able to take up the Dalit outreach campaign to the party’s desired levels.

The Congress obviously wants to woo the downtrodden classes, once its traditional vote banks, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It has already held conventions of other backward classes to connect with the OBCs.

Besides holding dialogue with the Dalits, and night chaupals in Dalit areas, the party is also getting ‘Dalit Adhikar Maang Patra’ (list of demands) filled up in a given format by the downtrodden classes during the campaign.

If some senior party leaders are to be believed, the party may consider issuing warning to the erring units if the reports of laxity are found true.

“We have convened a meeting of all the district Congress unit presidents on October 19 to make an assessment about the progress of the Dalit Gaurav Samvad campaign, I have taken part in the campaign in five to six districts up to now. We have reports that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers and the Dalits about the campaign in most of the districts. If there is any need to boost the campaign in some districts, we will do so at the grassroots levels, ” said UPCC president Ajay Rai on phone.

Those aware of the development said the party’s nearly 12 district units, needing an improvement in performance so far, included Bahraich, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Agra, Shamli and Etah. “This is the festival season, and the office-bearers may have been busy in some districts for personal reasons. We will surely review the performance of all the districts and will be able to comment after the review. There is already a good response, we will step up the campaign further,” said UPCC organisation secretary Anil Yadav on phone.

