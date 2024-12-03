Congress workers stopped from going to Sambhal, scuffle with cops

Scores of Congress workers jostled with cops and tried to scale barricades outside the party office in Lucknow on Monday as a party delegation led by its UP unit chief Ajay Rai was prevented from leaving for Sambhal, where the district administration has enforced prohibitory orders following the November 24 violence there. UP Congress president Ajay Rai stages a protest after police prevented the party delegation from going towards violence-hit Sambhal, outside party office in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Rai, who took the driver’s seat in his car with senior party leader PL Punia next to him, could not leave for the ‘fact-finding’ visit even as scuffles broke out between the cops and the slogan-shouting party workers, who tried to clear the way for their leaders. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ was also not allowed to proceed.

Also read: Judicial panel visits Sambhal, inspects violence-hit areas

The UPCC had announced that a fact-finding team would visit Sambhal that witnessed violence following protests over a court-ordered survey of a local mosque. “This government wants to hide facts and failures. We planned to go to Sambhal to find out facts and inform the Congress leadership about the same. We were stopped. However, we will go as and when the prohibitory orders are lifted,” said Rai.

Also read: ‘Where will they throw 24 crore Muslims?’: Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to stop actions ‘causing’ communal tensions

“We were going in a peaceful manner but were stopped. We will go as soon as we are allowed,” said Punia.

Rai said, “The administration has told me that prohibitory orders are in place (in Sambhal) till December 10. The Congress may send its delegation to Sambhal thereafter.”