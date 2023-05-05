Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPCC seeks judicial probe into civic poll irregularities

UPCC seeks judicial probe into civic poll irregularities

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2023 11:10 PM IST

Congress MLA and zonal president Virendra Chaudhary said there were large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. He said the issue of names missing from the voters’ lists in the digital age was unfortunate and raised questions on the state government’s intentions to hold free and fair elections.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Friday questioned the State Election Commission’s intentions behind the large scale irregularities in the urban local bodies’ polls and demanded an inquiry by a sitting high court judge.

UPCC zonal president Nakul Dubey said the voters had been deprived of the right to vote due to large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. (Pic for representation)
UPCC zonal president Nakul Dubey said the voters had been deprived of the right to vote due to large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. (Pic for representation)

Congress MLA and zonal president Virendra Chaudhary said there were large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. He said the issue of names missing from the voters’ lists in the digital age was unfortunate and raised questions on the state government’s intentions to hold free and fair elections.

UPCC zonal president Nakul Dubey also said the voters had been deprived of the right to vote due to large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. He said instead of resolving the people’s issues, the district administration briefly detained the voters at the police stations where they went to lodge their complaints. He said though the number of voters had increased, the voting percentage had come down.

It may be mentioned that the UPCC has four zonal presidents and their area of work has been divided into east UP, west UP, Bundelkhand and central UP regions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out