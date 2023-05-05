UPCC seeks judicial probe into civic poll irregularities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Friday questioned the State Election Commission’s intentions behind the large scale irregularities in the urban local bodies’ polls and demanded an inquiry by a sitting high court judge. UPCC zonal president Nakul Dubey said the voters had been deprived of the right to vote due to large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. (Pic for representation)

Congress MLA and zonal president Virendra Chaudhary said there were large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. He said the issue of names missing from the voters’ lists in the digital age was unfortunate and raised questions on the state government’s intentions to hold free and fair elections.

UPCC zonal president Nakul Dubey also said the voters had been deprived of the right to vote due to large scale irregularities in the voters’ lists. He said instead of resolving the people’s issues, the district administration briefly detained the voters at the police stations where they went to lodge their complaints. He said though the number of voters had increased, the voting percentage had come down.

It may be mentioned that the UPCC has four zonal presidents and their area of work has been divided into east UP, west UP, Bundelkhand and central UP regions.