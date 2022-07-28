Congress should apologise for remarks against President: Yogi

Terming the indecent remark of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on President Draupadi Murmu an insult to the entire tribal society, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Congress should apologise for insulting the Constitution, mother power and tribal society.

In a press statement on Thursday, the CM said, “The remarks of the Congress MP towards the President of the country are indecent and highly condemnable. Making indecent remarks about the country’s highest constitutional post is an insult to the country. It is also an insult to the Constitution of India and mother power.”

“The country will never accept derogatory comments against the President. The Congress party cannot shy away from accountability for such condemnable acts. Chaudhary should apologise to the countrymen,” he said.