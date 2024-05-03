Cong’s hand is with enemies of India, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that it is now evident that “Congress ka haath, desh ke dushmanon ke saath’ (the hand of Congress is with the nation’s enemies). Yogi said: “If Modi and BJP win, Diwali is celebrated in the country, whereas if Congress wins, it is celebrated in Pakistan. People of the country should understand this difference and reject anti-national elements.” (File Photo)

The CM’s remark came in the wake of reports that Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, a former minister in Pakistan’s cabinet under Imran Khan, shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on social media, praising him. Adityanath made these remarks before media persons at his official residence before embarking on his campaign rallies in Sambhal, Badaun, and Aonla Lok Sabha constituencies.

The CM said elections have now reached their peak, and naturally, those who are enemies of the country, will exert utmost to disrupt the atmosphere in favour of PM Modi.

He said: “Citizens across the nation must observe how Pakistan is endorsing Rahul Gandhi. A former minister of the Pakistani government, who shamelessly supported the Pulwama incident, is now openly backing Rahul Gandhi, expressing joy in his support.”

He further said that this shows that both the hands of Congress and the enemies of the country are together.

The CM remarked that Congress strayed from its path post-independence.

He said: “Motivated by self-interest, it initially fostered national division and pursued appeasement policies for political gain. The adverse effect of appeasement policies was that separatism and extremism reached their peak within the country. Additionally, the Congress government’s corrupt practices led to the rapid spread of naxalism. Over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts have effectively curbed terrorism, naxalism, and extremism.”

“Consequently, a favourable national environment has emerged, fostering development and inclusive welfare schemes. Even those in the most marginalized positions benefit from government initiatives,” the CM added.

He remarked, “Naturally, the public favours Modi ji on these fronts. We are confident that the populace will resoundingly reject Congress and the INDIA bloc’s divisive and appeasement strategies, ensuring the victory of the BJP and the NDA alliance.”