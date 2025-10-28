Constable, advocate among 6 more held for beating man to death in Saharanpur

MEERUT The Saharanpur police have solved the sensational Amit Singh murder case, arresting six more accused, including a police constable who was on leave. The case pertains to the brutal killing of Amit Singh alias Kala, 30, a day before Diwali, after he allegedly objected to a group of youths bursting crackers from their motorcycle.

Rajveer, a resident of Jhabiran village, had lodged a complaint accusing eight youths of beating his nephew Amit to death in the Sarasawa area of Saharanpur. Amit had asked some youths to stop bursting firecrackers using their bike, which led to an argument and subsequent violent attack, said police.

The assailants reportedly attacked Amit with iron rods and other weapons, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to PGI Chandigarh for treatment, but succumbed to injuries the same night.

While one accused was nabbed on Saturday, the police arrested three accused during an early-morning encounter and three others during subsequent raids on Monday. Four of the arrested men carried a reward of ₹10,000 each on their heads. So far, seven accused had been taken into custody and one remains absconding.

SP (rural) Sagar Jain said the case was filed under various charges including murder. The arrested accused include advocate Sumit Bodh, Ishu, Praghat, Malkiyat, Amit alias Meetu, Vishal and Arjun Moga. Bodh had already been sent to jail earlier.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, Praghat, had recently been selected as a constable in the 2025 police recruitment drive and was undergoing training in Moradabad. He had come home on leave for Diwali and participated in the attack that led to Amit’s death.

Police said the conspiracy was orchestrated by Sumit Bodh, who had a long-standing enmity with Amit. He allegedly conspired with his associates — Adarsh, Ishu, Praghat and Arjun Moga — to eliminate Amit. According to police findings, Bodh told his aides that Diwali was the perfect time for revenge, as the sound of fireworks would muffle any cries for help.

Following the plan, the group surrounded Amit on the pretext of a quarrel and attacked him with iron rods and cutters. Amit suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a higher medical centre, where he died during treatment.

During interrogation, accused Adarsh revealed that Bodh had told the group, “If we miss this chance, our enmity will remain incomplete.” Police recovered the iron rods and a black motorcycle used in the attack.

On Monday, teams from Sarasawa and Nakud police stations engaged in an encounter with three accused - Ishu, Praghat and Arjun Moga — during which all three sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Police said Ishu had eight criminal cases against him, Praghat six, Arjun five, Amit alias Meetu five and Vishal three.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait visited Amit’s family to express condolences and criticised the police for the delay in action.