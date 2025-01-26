Constitution guiding force of justice and unity, says Yogi

On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence and extended greetings to the citizens of the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath after hoisting the Tricolour at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday (HT Photo)

Highlighting the Indian Constitution’s enduring significance, CM Yogi described it as the guiding force for justice, equality, and fraternity, uniting the nation in all circumstances. “The Constitution of India inspires us to unite with the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity. It has successfully bound the nation together in both challenging and favourable times,” he said.

He emphasised that January 26, 1950, marked the beginning of India’s journey as a sovereign, democratic republic. Paying tribute to the Constitution’s architects, especially Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, CM Yogi recalled the draft’s presentation on November 26, 1949, and honoured freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad for their contributions to India’s independence.

Reflecting on 75 years of constitutional enforcement, CM Yogi praised the Constitution’s inclusivity, which guarantees equal rights to all, regardless of caste, religion, language, or gender. He noted India’s pride as the world’s largest democracy, which has ensured universal suffrage since its inception, contrasting it with other democracies that struggled with racial discrimination or delayed voting rights to women and marginalized communities.

Urging citizens to fulfill their duties, CM Yogi aligned his vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of transforming India into a developed nation within the next 25 years. He commended the Prime Minister’s leadership in implementing welfare schemes for the poor, farmers, and marginalised communities, fostering a “modern Ram Rajya.”

CM Yogi concluded by emphasising that India’s development and inclusivity can only be achieved by adhering to the Constitution’s values and working collectively toward nation-building.

International Year of Cooperatives

Chief minister Adityanath also inaugurated the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 from his official residence on Republic Day, positioning Uttar Pradesh as the first state in the country to initiate this global celebration.

The event commenced with the flagging off of the ‘Run for Cooperation’ marathon and the release of tricolour balloons, symbolising collective unity and enthusiasm among the youth.

In his address, the CM hailed the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj as an exemplary showcase of cooperation, with an estimated 2.5 to 3 crore devotees gathering at the holy confluence for a sacred dip on Republic Day. He called it a testament to India’s deep-rooted cultural ethos of mutual participation and collaboration.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated warehouses with capacities of 15,000 metric tonnes in Kaushambi and 5,000 metric tonnes in Sultanpur. He announced plans to establish warehouses at every gram panchayat to strengthen grassroots development and ensure self-reliance for villages.