Constitution related to dignity of citizens of any sovereign nation: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed Dr BR Ambedkar, saying that he established this nation as a democracy by making the Constitution and that India gave rights to marginalised people and women before countries like the United States and Britain. Attending a programme under the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan, he added that the Constitution is the respect of citizens of any sovereign nation. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath feeds an elephant at the newly built elephant rescue centre at Amar Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park, in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

“The people who did not regard the Constitution, imposed an emergency, have now taken the responsibility of protecting the Constitution. We need to understand that after 75 years of getting the Constitution, we are trying to deepen the roots of it. Though countries like England and America established democracy, they gave rights to marginalised people and the women after India. This happened because we had BR Ambedkar,” said the CM

Adityanath claimed that during Emergency, the Congress altered the Constitution’s Preamble by adding the terms “secular” and “socialist”, which according to him, were not part of Ambedkar’s original vision. He said these amendments were politically motivated.

He accused the Congress of repeatedly amending the Constitution, but failing to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Criticising the Congress, Adityanath said: “In 1952, the Congress used all its power to defeat Dr Ambedkar in elections. Again, in 1954, during a by-election, they betrayed him by fielding his own ally against him.”

The CM also questioned why institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia did not provide reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. “Why do Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders remain silent on this issue?” he asked. He further alleged that the Samajwadi Party removed Dr Ambedkar’s name from Kannauj Medical College during its tenure, claiming his government restored the name to honour Ambedkar’s legacy.

Highlighting the Modi government’s initiatives, the CM mentioned that five key sites associated with Ambedkar had been developed as Panchteerth of international importance. He also praised various welfare programmes in UP, such as housing for 56 lakh poor families, toilets for 1.75 crore households, Ayushman Bharat benefits for 10 crore citizens, and free ration for 15 crore people. “These initiatives reflect Dr Ambedkar’s vision of inclusive development,” he added.

‘Accelerate development projects’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised accelerating development projects by increasing manpower and ensuring accountability. He directed officials to submit weekly progress reports through district magistrates and appointed nodal officers for each project to ensure effective monitoring.

During a review meeting at Annexe Bhawan here, Adityanath assessed the progress of projects across key departments, including Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), municipal corporation, PWD, irrigation department, Jal Nigam, and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

The DM or a senior officer must review all projects every 15 days, while regular meetings should be held with public representatives to discuss progress and consider their suggestions, he said.

Adityanath also highlighted Gorakhpur’s growing appeal as a hub for entrepreneurs in recent years. He directed officials to engage with entrepreneurs promptly and proactively to resolve their issues. The CM set a target to raise the district’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio from 58% to 75%, instructing banks to align their efforts accordingly.

Reaffirming his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime, the CM directed strict action against mafias and illegal activities, including cattle smuggling. He stressed on improving police patrolling by enhancing PRV response time to ensure public safety. On traffic management, he emphasised enforcing proper parking regulations, preventing minors from operating auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, and confining street vendors to designated vending zones.

CM inaugurates Elephant Rescue Centre

The CM inaugurated the Elephant Rescue Centre and unveiled a Butterfly Park at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur on Monday, underlining the importance of compassion and care for wildlife.

“Animals respond positively to kindness, and adopting a sensitive approach towards nature and wildlife ensures ecological balance,” he said.

The CM encouraged public participation in environmental preservation, urging individuals to plant and care for at least 10 trees in their lifetime. He stated that UP’s forest cover had increased significantly and announced plans to establish the state’s first Forest University in Gorakhpur. The university aims to educate the public about the importance of environmental conservation.