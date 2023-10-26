News / Cities / Lucknow News / Construction worker allegedly beaten to death in UP’s Hapur; two arrested

Construction worker allegedly beaten to death in UP’s Hapur; two arrested

ByS Raju
Oct 26, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a construction worker in Hapur district.

(Representative Photo)
Irshad, a construction worker, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people following an altercation, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Luhari village, said police, adding that a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against six accused.

Hapur assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rajkumar Agarwal said that they have arrested Manish, an army man, and his aide Deepak, while raids are being conducted to nab four others identified as Dinesh, Yogesh, Gagan and Chotu.

According to the police, the altercation was due to a minor road accident, however, people aware of the matter said that Irshad constructed the house of army man Manish and the latter had called him to discuss payment dues.

However, their conversation led to an altercation in which Irshad was allegedly beaten to death.

Evidence is being collected to verify Manish’s involvement in the incident, said the ASP.

Meanwhile, the incident has led to tensions between two communities in the village, following which heavy police force was deployed.

According to the people, the last rites of Irshad were performed in the village on Wednesday evening amid tight security arangements.

