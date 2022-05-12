Controversial statement case: HC dismisses MLA Abbas Ansari’s plea
The Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed as infructuous the petition filed by Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the first information report (FIR) registered against him for his controversial statement wherein he allegedly threatened government officials at a public rally in Mau district during the 2022 state assembly elections in March this year.
On an earlier occasion, the court had stayed the arrest of Ansari, the son of Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had directed him to cooperate in the investigation. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani Thakur termed the petition infructuous after the court was apprised by the state government counsel that police had filed a chargesheet in the case.
Abbas Ansari, who contested and won the 2022 UP assembly polls as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance, had allegedly said during the public meeting if the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance partners formed the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2022 assembly polls, no government officials would be transferred for the first six months as he had a score to settle with them.
In connection with his alleged remark on March 3, 2022, an FIR had been lodged against him on March 4 under Sections 171F [punishment for undue influence or personation at an election] and 506 [punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
-
AAP's Amanatullah Khan for obstructing MCD's anti-encroachment drive
Besides AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, five others have been arrested by Delhi Police on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging duty in Madanpur Khadar area in south Delhi.
-
Govt aims to double users of UPCOP app
As part of its 100 days' planning, the state home department aims to double the number of users of UP Police citizens application —UPCOP, which provides 27 types of services to public, including online registration of FIRs, said home department officials here on Tuesday. The app designed by UP Police technical services was launched on January 2019.
-
FIR against five students for ragging, assaulting junior in Prayagraj’s CMP Degree College
An FIR has been registered against five students of CMP Degree College for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior on Tuesday, police said. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday night and investigations were underway, they said. According to reports, the complaint was lodged by a BCom first year student of CMP Degree College, Sagar Rawat.
-
Man lynched in Sanpada, 6 persons arrested
Sanpada police have arrested six accused for lynching a 27-year-old Nerul man for loitering in Sanpada, mistaking the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital to be a thief. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital, was wandering in Sanpada.
-
Thane residents get less water than allotted quantity
For Shubhangi Jadhav, 62, and her family of eight including two toddlers, every morning includes filling up buckets of water in their home at Haware City in Kasarvadavali, Thane. There are some areas in Diva and Mumbra that fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation but continue to face water shortage. This is because the water supplied to these areas by the civic body is much lower than the required or allotted quantity.
