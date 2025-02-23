Cop booked for raping, blackmailing Moradabad woman

A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping, blackmailing and extorting money from a woman from Moradabad district, police officials said. In August 2022, the cop came to her house when the woman was alone where he allegedly assaulted her at gunpoint and even threatened to kill her.

Accused Nitesh Gangwar, who hails from Bareilly, is currently posted in Sambhal district.

In her police complaint, the woman stated that her husband contacted Gangwar to buy his car three years ago. Nitesh had even brought the car to Moradabad for inspection.

In August 2022, the cop came to her house when the woman was alone where he allegedly raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her. He even recorded a video of the assault on his phone.

The accused cop was the driver of a former Sambhal SP’s official vehicle. Later, he began blackmailing her by threatening to upload the video on the internet unless she complied with his demands. He even extorted money from her.

When the woman eventually filed a complaint with the Sambhal SP, the accused allegedly abducted her son to force her into withdrawing the complaint. Out of fear, she withdrew her complaint. However, the harassment and blackmailing continued. The woman said Nitesh demanded ₹70,000 from her, promising to stop harassing her if she paid the amount. Despite paying him, the blackmail did not end.

Moradabad superintendent of police (SP-City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh on Sunday said an FIR had been registered against the accused constable, and further action would be taken depending on the findings of the investigation.

The FIR was registered on Friday under BNS Sections 64 (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 309(4) (robbery), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).