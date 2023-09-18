News / Cities / Lucknow News / Cop tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for ‘indecent advances’ towards woman

Cop tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for ‘indecent advances’ towards woman

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 06:42 PM IST

Accused sub-inspector arrested and booked under Section 376 (rape) of IPC on the complaint by the victim; departmental inquiry also ordered, say police

AGRA A police sub-inspector was tied to a pole and thrashed by people in a village of Agra after he allegedly made indecent advances towards a 19-year-old woman on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The accused, in his twenties, was arrested and booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC on the complaint lodged by the victim, said officials.

Villagers said that the S-I, allegedly in an inebriated state, scaled the wall of the woman’s house in Barhan police station limits late on Sunday night. (Pic for representation)

Villagers said that the S-I, allegedly in an inebriated state, scaled the wall of the woman’s house in Barhan police station limits late on Sunday night. When the victim raised an alarm, her parents and neighbours rushed to help her and found an almost naked cop trying to overpower the young woman, they said.

“A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) against the suspended cop who has been arrested. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered,” stated Sonam Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police, Agra West, (rural).

A video purportedly showing the S-I, in a semi-naked state, tied to a pole with villagers surrounding him, went viral on social media. The accused was rescued by the force that reached the spot from the Barhan police station.

Commissioner of police (Agra) Preetinder Singh took note of the viral video, and after initial probe, ordered suspension of the S-I Sandeep Kumar.

