Cops at Magh Mela reuniting lost people with their loved ones

Not only are the cops deployed at the ongoing Magh Mela ensuring the safety of pilgrims, but they are also actively reuniting lost people and children with their families. Since January 14, 2024, a total of 387 people, including women and children, have been reunited with their kin. Reunited family members at the Magh Mela area in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

The cops are using the public address system (PAS) to create awareness among pilgrims and alert them to stay with their kin in the mela area.

On Tuesday, sixty-five-year-old Malti Tripathi from Gorakhpur was lost in the meal area when sub-inspector Chandra Bhushan Tiwari and constable Aniket found her sitting on Sangam ghat. They immediately announced PAS and reunited the woman with her kin.

In another case, while searching for their six-year-old son, Shankargarh resident Rajkumar and his wife were assisted by head constable Pankaj Tripathi, who spotted the couple in distress at the Mela police lines. He took the couple to police lines and found the child within a few hours.

On Thursday, head constable Surendra Kumar at Sangam nose outpost reunited 13-year-old Chinna of Tamil Nadu with his family.

According to police officials, it is not uncommon for people, including women and children, to get separated from their families on a routine basis, not just on the main bathing days. However, the police deployed in the area are actively working to help them with the assistance of lost and found centres located in the mela area.

The police officers remain vigilant at their posts and approach individuals who appear distressed, addressing their concerns and escorting them to the lost and found centres if they have been separated from their loved ones.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Magh Mela Rajeev Narayan Mishra said that police on duty are making every effort to reunite lost individuals with their families. Those officers who are playing an active role in reuniting the lost ones are being appreciated and awarded certificates for their efforts.

Since January 14, the cops have helped in finding 15 children who were separated from their families, besides reuniting 80 women and 292 men with their families.