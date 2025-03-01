Cops seize truck, driver ‘steals’ it from police station

A seized truck which was parked along the boundary wall of the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow, has been allegedly stolen by its driver. Police have lodged an FIR under section 303 of the BNS in this regard and are probing the matter. (Pic for representation only)

As per the copy of the FIR, the incident took place between February 23 and 27. However, the case was registered on Thursday on the complaint given by the storehouse in-charge of the police station, head constable Vinod Kumar.

According to the police, on February 23, the mining officer had seized a truck (UP 32 MN 8959) loaded with gravel and deposited it in Sarojini Nagar police station.

Kumar said that during that time the truck driver came to the police station and said that he will get his truck released from the court, but he will remain on the truck for its safety.

Due to lack of space in the police station premises, the truck was parked on the road along the boundary of the police station.

He further said that on Thursday, it was found the truck was not parked there.

Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge inspector Rajdev Ram Prajapati said the truck driver was guarding his vehicle and stayed in it and it appears he has secretly taken the truck from here. “He is being searched for. The truck will be recovered soon,” he added.