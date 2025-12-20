Cough syrup nexus: Efforts intensified to extradite ‘kingpin’ Shubham from Dubai

With the court lifting the stay on arrests, efforts to nab the alleged mastermind of the cough syrup racket, Shubham Jaiswal, and his close aides have been intensified. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has constituted an additional team to carry out arrests, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formally initiated the extradition process to bring Jaiswal back from Dubai, where he is believed to be hiding, confirmed senior police officials. The investigation revealed that Shubham Jaiswal had fled to Dubai along with his wife and other family members. (For Representation)

As the case gained momentum, the STF had expanded the scope of the FIR, adding the names of more than two dozen individuals. The investigation revealed that Shubham Jaiswal had fled to Dubai along with his wife and other family members. Following this, his father, Bhola Jaiswal was arrested at Kolkata airport while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

In view of the seriousness of the case, the state government constituted an SIT under the leadership of IG (law and order) LR Kumar to ensure a focused and comprehensive investigation. The SIT had begun preliminary steps for Jaiswal’s extradition when the court imposed a stay on the arrests of Jaiswal and other accused.

After hearing arguments over three consecutive days, the Allahabad high court vacated the stay on arrests, paving the way for renewed action. Following the order, the SIT has restarted the process to complete the necessary formalities for Jaiswal’s extradition. Further steps in this regard are expected to be taken soon. Meanwhile, the STF continues to search for other absconding accused linked to the racket.