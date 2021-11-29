Couple found murdered in UP’s Azamgarh village

A revenue department employee and his wife were found murdered with sharp edged weapons in Tithaupur village under Tarwan police station area in Azamgarh district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Nagina Ram, 55, an accountant in the consolidation department of Chiraiyakot in Mau district, and his wife Mansha Devi, 50, were sleeping in their house when some unidentified miscreants entered the house and escaped after killing them, Azamgarh superintendent of police Anurag Arya said. He said a case had been registered against the unidentified assailants following a complaint by the kin of the deceased. The reason for the crime was not yet clear and the police were probing the case from all possible angles, he added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said after Prayagraj, two more murders of Dalits were most sad, shameful and highly condemnable. “The state government must strictly stop such atrocities on Dalits with an iron hand and act firmly against the accused. This is what the BSP demands,” she tweeted. Four members of a Dalit family were found murdered in their house in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj on November 25. (With Agency Inputs)