Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Couple found murdered in UP’s Azamgarh village
lucknow news

Couple found murdered in UP’s Azamgarh village

A revenue department employee and his wife were found murdered with sharp edged weapons in Tithaupur village under Tarwan police station area in Azamgarh district late on Sunday night
A revenue department employee and his wife were found murdered with sharp edged weapons in Tithaupur village under Tarwan police station area in Azamgarh district late on Sunday night (For Representation)
A revenue department employee and his wife were found murdered with sharp edged weapons in Tithaupur village under Tarwan police station area in Azamgarh district late on Sunday night (For Representation)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A revenue department employee and his wife were found murdered with sharp edged weapons in Tithaupur village under Tarwan police station area in Azamgarh district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Nagina Ram, 55, an accountant in the consolidation department of Chiraiyakot in Mau district, and his wife Mansha Devi, 50, were sleeping in their house when some unidentified miscreants entered the house and escaped after killing them, Azamgarh superintendent of police Anurag Arya said. He said a case had been registered against the unidentified assailants following a complaint by the kin of the deceased. The reason for the crime was not yet clear and the police were probing the case from all possible angles, he added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said after Prayagraj, two more murders of Dalits were most sad, shameful and highly condemnable. “The state government must strictly stop such atrocities on Dalits with an iron hand and act firmly against the accused. This is what the BSP demands,” she tweeted. Four members of a Dalit family were found murdered in their house in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj on November 25. (With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out